There is a loaded slate of college basketball and NBA action on Tuesday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Matchups to watch include Houston vs. Texas Tech, Louisville vs. Duke, Timberwolves vs. Heat, and Kings vs. Mavericks. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

There is a six-game NBA slate on Tuesday night, with two of those games on national television. Minnesota hosts Miami at 8 p.m. ET in a rematch just three days after the Timberwolves notched a 125-115 road win over the Heat on Saturday. The Timberwolves are 5-point favorites in the Tuesday NBA odds, while the over/under is 238.5.

In an 11 p.m. ET tipoff, Sacramento hosts Dallas for a Western Conference showdown. The Kings are on a five-game losing streak and are at the bottom of the conference with an 8-28 record, while Dallas snapped a four-game skid with a 110-104 win over Houston on Saturday. The Mavericks are 10 games under the .500 mark, but they are 5.5-point road favorites against the Kings. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

No. 20 Louisville will try to bounce back from a loss at Stanford when it hosts No. 6 Duke on Tuesday night in an ACC showdown. The Cardinals have been on the road for three of their last four games, but they are opening a three-game homestand. Duke has only lost one game all season and is coming off a road win at Florida State, so it is a 1-point road favorite on Tuesday night.

Another top-25 showdown on Tuesday features No. 7 Houston vs. No. 14 Texas Tech at 9 p.m. ET. Houston is 13-1 and is riding a seven-game winning streak, including a 67-60 win at Cincinnati on Saturday. Texas Tech is on a four-game hot streak that includes a win over Duke, but the Red Raiders are 6.5-point road underdogs against Houston. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.