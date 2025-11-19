The Wednesday sports schedule features college basketball, college football and NBA action, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. In college basketball, No. 3 UConn vs. No. 4 Arizona tips off at 7 p.m. ET, while No. 8 Illinois faces No. 11 Alabama at 9 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

There are a pair of top-10 college basketball matchups on Wednesday night, starting with No. 3 UConn vs. No. 4 Arizona at 7 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 5.5-point home favorites in a battle of 4-0 teams. They won their first three games by an average of 38 points before beating then-No. 7 BYU in an 86-84 win on Saturday. Arizona offers another test, as the Wildcats have already recorded wins over then-No. 3 Florida and then-No. 15 UCLA. In a 9 p.m. ET tipoff, No. 8 Illinois is a 3.5-point home favorite against No. 11 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are trying to bounce back from a loss to then-No. 2 Purdue last Thursday, while Illinois is looking to remain unbeaten. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Wednesday college football betting preview

MACtion continues on Wednesday with a pair of 7 p.m. ET kickoffs, as Buffalo hosts Miami (OH) and Kent State faces Central Michigan. The Bulls are 1.5-point home underdogs against the RedHawks, with both teams sitting at 5-5 entering that matchup. They are among a group of five MAC teams with two conference losses, trailing only Western Michigan (6-1). Central Michigan is also in that group, and it is a 9-point road favorite against Kent State in the Wednesday college football odds. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

There are a pair of NBA games on national television on Wednesday night, beginning with the Cavaliers (10-5) vs. Rockets (9-3) at 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is second in the Eastern Conference, despite dealing with multiple key injuries early in the campaign. Houston has had several days to recover from an overtime win over Orlando on Saturday, as Kevin Durant had 35 points and six assists. The Rockets have won the past three meetings between these teams, and they are 1.5-point road favorites on Wednesday. In a 9:30 p.m. ET matchup, Dallas is a 5.5-point home underdog against New York. The Knicks are seeking their first road win of the season, as they fell to 0-4 away from Madison Square Garden with a loss to Miami on Monday. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.