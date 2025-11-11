The Tuesday sports schedule includes college football and college basketball, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. MACtion takes center stage with a pair of matchups, while the college basketball slate includes No. 12 Louisville vs. No. 9 Kentucky, No. 14 Illinois vs. No. 11 Texas Tech, and No. 19 Gonzaga vs. No. 23 Creighton. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday college football betting preview

Akron hosts Kent State in the first MACtion game that kicks off on Tuesday night, with the Zips favored by 5.5 points in that 7:30 p.m. ET tilt. However, most eyes will be on Western Michigan vs. Ohio at 8 p.m. ET, as both teams are involved in the four-way tie atop the MAC standings. Ohio is on a three-game winning streak and has won five of its last six games since falling to No. 1 Ohio State on Sept. 13. The Bobcats are 1.5-point road favorites against the Broncos, while the over/under is 47.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

There are multiple top-25 showdowns on the hardwood on Tuesday night, including No. 12 Louisville vs. No. 9 Kentucky in a rivalry matchup. Louisville opened the season with blowout wins over South Carolina State and Jackson State, while Kentucky cruised to wins over Nicholls and Valparaiso. The Cardinals are 3.5-point home favorites for that 8 p.m. ET showdown. Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin leads No. 11 Texas Tech on the road to face No. 14 Illinois at 8:30 p.m. ET, while No. 19 Gonzaga hosts No. 23 Creighton in the nightcap at 10 p.m. ET. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.