There are college football and college basketball games to comb through on Tuesday night, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Western Michigan faces Ohio in a matchup between teams tied atop the MAC, while one of three top-25 college basketball games on the schedule is No. 9 Kentucky at No. 12 Louisville. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday college football betting preview

MACtion takes center stage on Tuesday night with a pair of games, including Western Michigan vs. Ohio in a matchup between two teams involved in the four-way tie atop the standings. Western Michigan has won five of its last six games, picking up a 24-21 win over Central Michigan last week. Ohio has won five of its last six games as well, extending its winning streak to three games with a 24-20 win over Miami (OH) last week. The Broncos are slight 1.5-point favorites in the Tuesday college football odds, while Akron is a 5.5-point favorite against Kent State in the other MAC game. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

There are multiple top-25 showdowns on the hardwood on Tuesday night, including No. 12 Louisville vs. No. 9 Kentucky in a rivalry matchup. Louisville opened the season with blowout wins over South Carolina State and Jackson State, while Kentucky cruised to wins over Nicholls and Valparaiso. The Cardinals are 3.5-point home favorites for that 8 p.m. ET showdown. Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin leads No. 11 Texas Tech on the road to face No. 14 Illinois at 8:30 p.m. ET, while No. 19 Gonzaga hosts No. 23 Creighton in the nightcap at 10 p.m. ET. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.