Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Alabama A&M 8-18, Bethune-Cook. 12-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Bethune-Cook. is heading back home. They and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gymnasium.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Bethune-Cook. found out the hard way on Monday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 61-60 to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 75-67.

The Wildcats dropped their record down to 12-14 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-18 record this season.

Bethune-Cook. came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup on February 5th, falling 72-68. Will Bethune-Cook. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Bethune-Cook..