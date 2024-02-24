Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Alabama A&M 8-18, Bethune-Cook. 12-14

What to Know

Alabama A&M has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gymnasium. Bethune-Cook. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Alabama A&M, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Bulldogs beat the Golden Lions 75-67.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Bethune-Cook. found out the hard way on Monday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 61-60 to the Tigers. Bethune-Cook. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 8-18 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 12-14.

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Alabama A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Wildcats in their previous meeting on February 5th, but they still walked away with a 72-68 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama A&M since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a solid 6-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Bethune-Cook..