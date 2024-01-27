Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Jackson State 8-10, Bethune-Cook. 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jackson State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Jackson State Tigers and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gymnasium. Bethune-Cook. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Jackson State, who comes in off a win.

Even though Jackson State has not done well against Texas So. recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Tigers walked away with a 73-64 victory over the Tigers.

We saw a pretty high 161-over/under line set for Bethune-Cook.'s previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Lions. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bethune-Cook. in their matchups with Arkansas Pine Bluff: they've now lost three in a row.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-10 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-10.

Looking ahead, Jackson State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for Jackson State against Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 91-64 win. Will Jackson State repeat their success, or does Bethune-Cook. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jackson State is a 4-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jackson State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Bethune-Cook..