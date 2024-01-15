Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-7, Bethune-Cook. 6-9

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Southern Utah Jaguars are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 15th at Moore Gymnasium.

The point spread may have favored Bethune-Cook. on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-69 to the Tigers. It was the first time this season that Bethune-Cook. let down their fans at home.

Even though they lost, Bethune-Cook. were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Grambling only pulled down three offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 33.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with a 74-65 win over the Rattlers.

The Wildcats have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-7 record this season.

Bethune-Cook. beat Southern Utah 60-53 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Bethune-Cook. repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. and Southern Utah both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.