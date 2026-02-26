The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats can clinch at least a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season championship when they battle the Grambling Tigers in a key matchup on Thursday. Bethune-Cookman is coming off an 85-76 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday, while Grambling defeated Mississippi Valley State 83-62 on Monday. The Wildcats (15-13, 12-3 SWAC), who have won two in a row, are 5-10 on the road this season. The Tigers (12-15, 6-8 SWAC), who are tied for eighth in the conference, are 7-3 on their home floor.

Tip-off from the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, La., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Grambling leads the all-time series 7-5, but Bethune-Cookman has won three in a row, including a 74-65 win on Jan. 10. Bethune-Cookman is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman:

Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling spread: Bethune-Cookman -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling over/under: 142.5 points Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling money line: Bethune-Cookman –129, Grambling +108 Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling picks: See picks at SportsLine Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (142.5 points). The Over has hit in six of the last nine Bethune-Cookman games, and in two of the last three Grambling games. Bethune-Cookman is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games. Grambling, meanwhile, is 3-7 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Wildcats to have five players score 10.2 points or more, including Zion Harmon's projected 36.7 points. The Tigers are projected to have five players score 10.6 or more points, led by Paul McMillan IV, who is projected to score 26.7 points. The model is projecting 143 combined points as the Over clears in over 50% of simulations.

