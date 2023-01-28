Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Alabama State 6-14; Bethune-Cookman 6-14

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats lost both of their matches to the Alabama State Hornets last season on scores of 73-79 and 78-89, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Wildcats and Alabama State will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Moore Gym. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Bethune-Cookman came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, falling 76-68.

Meanwhile, Alabama State entered their contest against the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Alabama State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-65 to Texas Southern.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 6-14. Bethune-Cookman is 5-8 after losses this season, the Hornets 3-10.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alabama State have won both of the games they've played against Bethune-Cookman in the last three years.