The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-19) host the Alabama State Hornets (7-20) in an SWAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 21 at Moore Gym. Both teams have struggled this season. Alabama State is looking to snap a four-game losing streak, while Bethune-Cookman is looking to snap a two-game slide.

The Wildcats are favored by two points in the latest Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 134.5.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State spread: Bethune-Cookman -2

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State over-under: 134 points

What you need to know about Bethune-Cookman

It was close but no cigar for Bethune-Cookman as they fell 62-60 to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Saturday.

The Wildcats have lost six of their last eight games, and own a 4-6 record on their home court this season. Sophomore guard Joe French leads the way for Bethune-Cookman, averaging 15.3 points, and 2.9 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are 11-13-1 against the spread in 2021-22.

What you need to know about Alabama State

The Hornets lost a heartbreaker to the Florida A&M Rattlers when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Alabama State fell in an 86-83 heartbreaker.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Bethune-Cookman is 348th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.3 on average. Alabama State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 31st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.3 on average. Alabama State is 16-10 against the spread in 2021-22.

