Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Alcorn State 12-11; Bethune-Cookman 9-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are heading back home. The Wildcats and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Moore Gym. Alcorn State should still be riding high after a victory, while Bethune-Cookman will be looking to right the ship.

Bethune-Cookman came up short against the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday, falling 69-62.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Alcorn State and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Alcorn State wrapped it up with an 81-70 win at home.

Bethune-Cookman is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Wildcats are now 9-15 while the Braves sit at 12-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bethune-Cookman has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 42nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alcorn State have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.