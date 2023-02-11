Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Alcorn State 12-11; Bethune-Cookman 9-15

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bethune-Cookman and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym. Alcorn State will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Bethune-Cookman came up short against the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday, falling 69-62.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State strolled past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 81-70.

Bethune-Cookman is now 9-15 while the Braves sit at 12-11. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 42nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alcorn State have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.