Who's Playing

Grambling @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Grambling 19-8; Bethune-Cookman 11-18

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats head home again Monday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Bethune-Cookman and the Grambling Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Moore Gym. The Wildcats aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Bethune-Cookman proved too difficult a challenge. Bethune-Cookman beat Southern 60-53.

Meanwhile, Grambling didn't have too much trouble with the Florida A&M Rattlers on the road this past Saturday as they won 69-55.

The wins brought Bethune-Cookman up to 11-18 and the Tigers to 19-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Grambling's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them fourth in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Odds

The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Grambling have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.