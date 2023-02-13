Who's Playing
Jackson State @ Bethune-Cookman
Current Records: Jackson State 8-17; Bethune-Cookman 9-16
What to Know
Get ready for an SWAC battle as the Jackson State Tigers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Moore Gym. Jackson State will be strutting in after a victory while Bethune-Cookman will be stumbling in from a defeat.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Jackson State wrapped it up with a 69-58 win on the road.
Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the Alcorn State Braves.
Jackson State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Feb. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with an 82-78. In other words, don't count the Wildcats out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Jackson State have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Jackson State 70 vs. Bethune-Cookman 66
- Feb 14, 2022 - Jackson State 71 vs. Bethune-Cookman 51
- Jan 22, 2022 - Bethune-Cookman 55 vs. Jackson State 50