Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Jackson State 8-17; Bethune-Cookman 9-16

What to Know

Get ready for an SWAC battle as the Jackson State Tigers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Moore Gym. Jackson State will be strutting in after a victory while Bethune-Cookman will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Jackson State wrapped it up with a 69-58 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the Alcorn State Braves.

Jackson State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Feb. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with an 82-78. In other words, don't count the Wildcats out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jackson State have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.