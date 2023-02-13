Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: Jackson State 8-17; Bethune-Cookman 9-16

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers are on the road again on Monday and play against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Moore Gym. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while Bethune-Cookman will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Jackson State didn't have too much trouble with the Florida A&M Rattlers on the road this past Saturday as they won 69-58.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the Alcorn State Braves.

Jackson State is now 8-17 while Bethune-Cookman sits at 9-16. Jackson State is 4-3 after wins this year, and Bethune-Cookman is 6-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Series History

Jackson State have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.