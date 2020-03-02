Bethune-Cookman vs. NC Central odds, line: College basketball picks, March 2 predictions from proven model

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the North Carolina Central Eagles are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Both teams are 15-13; North Carolina Central is 10-0 at home, while Bethune-Cookman is 4-12 on the road. The Wildcats have won three in a row and five of their past six games. NC Central has won eight of its past nine.

The Eagles are favored by 4.5 points in the latest North Carolina Central vs. Bethune-Cookman odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Bethune-Cookman NC Central:

North Carolina Central vs. Bethune-Cookman spread: North Carolina Central -4.5

North Carolina Central vs. Bethune-Cookman over-under: 138.5 points

North Carolina Central vs. Bethune-Cookman money line: North Carolina Central -203, Bethune-Cookman 167

What you need to know about North Carolina Central

The Eagles escaped with a double overtime win on Saturday against the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 83-82. Ii was their third consecutive victory. Jibri Blount had 20 points, including a jumper in regulation with 20 seconds left that forced the first extra session. C.J. Keyser had 17 points.

The Eagles trampled the Wildcats last time the teams met, 86-59 on Jan. 18.

What you need to know about Bethune-Cookman

The Wildcats took their matchup against the Norfolk State Spartans last Monday by a conclusive 78-55 score. Isaiah Bailey had 21 points and eight rebounds. Malik Maitland finished with 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

How to make Bethune-Cookman vs. NC Central picks

