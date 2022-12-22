Who's Playing

North Florida @ Bethune-Cookman

Current Records: North Florida 4-7; Bethune-Cookman 4-7

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They and the North Florida Ospreys will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moore Gym. The Wildcats are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Bethune-Cookman found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 90-69 punch to the gut against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Sunday. Guard Zion Harmon wasn't much of a difference maker for Bethune-Cookman; Harmon finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, North Florida was completely in charge on Monday, breezing past the Davis & Elkins Senators 105-66 at home.

Bethune-Cookman and North Florida now sit at an identical 4-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats are stumbling into the game with the 19th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.8 on average. The Ospreys have had an even harder time: they are 17th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.