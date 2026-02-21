It's a massive college basketball Saturday, and with the NBA back in full swing, there are plenty of opportunities for bettors to take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the first bet loses, depending on the state they live in. Saturday features No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke, while the Rockets and Knicks meet in an NBA showdown. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, Feb. 21

The winner of Saturday's Michigan Wolverines vs. Duke Blue Devils matchup will have a legitimate argument that they're the best team in the nation. Both teams have been on long runs of domination, with Michigan (25-1) winning 11 in a row – 10 of those by double digits – and Duke (24-2) winning 13 of 14. The lone Blue Devils setback was by three points at arch-rival North Carolina, and they come in off a 38-point victory against Syracuse. Michigan's first test after earning the No. 1 ranking was at No. 7 Purdue, but the Wolverines eased to a 91-80 victory. The Wolverines are 2.5-point favorites on the neutral court in Washington, D.C., but the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Blue Devils. They are winning in 60% of its simulations as +122 money-line underdogs and cover the spread 67% of the time, both good for 'B' grades.

Bet on Michigan-Duke and more at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM. The company has tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion to promote responsible gaming, while also having a live chat feature on its platforms so users can get in touch with support 24/7. The platform also provides contact information for helplines for those who need additional assistance.