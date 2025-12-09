The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. College basketball takes center stage on Tuesday, and the Jimmy V Classic brings an intriguing matchup when the Connecticut Huskies face the defending national champion Florida Gators at Madison Square Garden. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for UConn vs. Florida and more

It's a matchup of champions when the Gators face the Huskies, who won the previous two national titles before UF hoisted the trophy in April in San Antonio. UConn has won four in a row and sits at 8-1, ranking fifth in the nation. Florida (5-3) has had to replace some pieces and ranks 18th after a 67-66 loss to current No. 3 Duke last Tuesday. Florida is 0-2 against ranked opponents while the Huskies are 3-1 in the same situation, with their only loss coming to top-ranked Arizona. Florida won the most recent meeting, edging UConn 77-75 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on its way to the title. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Huskies (-234) winning 69% of the time and covering the 5.5-point spread in 55% of simulations.

Clemson vs. BYU tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET in the opening matchup of the Jimmy V Classic, with UF-UConn set for 9 p.m. There is also plenty of NHL action Tuesday, including Avalanche vs. Predators and Stars vs. Jets as Colorado and Dallas battle for the top spot in the Western Conference. The NBA features just two matchups, but both Knicks vs. Raptors and Magic vs. Heat are important for early positioning in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites, but the SportsLine model has the Raptors covering in 52% of simulations.

Bet on the Jimmy V Classic, Kicks-Raptors and more at BetMGM Sportsbook to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming very seriously, and the sportsbook offers tools and resources to bettors to assist with this, like a live chat feature and gaming limits. BetMGM also shares contact information to helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.