Monday college basketball betting preview

It's one of the biggest matchups in the Big 12 so far this season when the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones host the third-ranked Houston Cougars. Iowa State (22-3) comes off a huge 74-56 victory against Kansas on Saturday to bounce back from a loss to TCU and avenge an earlier setback to the Jayhawks. The Cyclones lost back-to-back games to Kansas and Cincinnati last month. The Cougars (23-2) have won six in a row after a loss to then-No. 12 Texas Tech. Their other loss is to Tennessee, which was ranked No. 17 at the time, back in November. The Cyclones are 2.5-point favorites in the Houston vs. Iowa State odds, and the SportsLine Projection model has them winning in 56% of its simulations and covering the spread 52% of the time. The model gives Over 134.5 a "B" grade, as it hits a massive 80.4% of the time.

The fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils have won consecutive games by double digits after a three-point road loss to arch-rival North Carolina on Feb. 7. Now the Blue Devils (23-2) face a Syracuse team that had lost six of its seven games before a current two-game win streak. The Orange (15-11) took a one-point victory against SMU on Saturday after beating Cal by seven in two overtimes last week. Duke is outscoring its opponents by 19 points per game and is one of the nation's best defensive teams, while the Orange have a plus-4 point differential. The Blue Devils are 19.5-point favorites in the Syracuse vs. Duke odds, but the Orange cover the spread in 52% of the model's simulations. Over 142.5 hits in 73% of simulations, good for a "B" grade.

