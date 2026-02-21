It's a massive college basketball Saturday, and with the NBA back in full swing, there are plenty of opportunities for bettors to take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the first bet loses, depending on the state they live in. Saturday features two top-five college basketball matchups, with No. 1 Michigan facing third-ranked Duke and No. 2 Houston hosting No. 4 Arizona. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

Best bets for Saturday, Feb. 21

The Michigan Wolverines took over the top spot in the men's college basketball rankings, and they passed their first test with a 91-80 victory against No. 7 Purdue on Tuesday. Now, the Wolverines face No. 3 Duke in the Edward Jones Capital Showcase in Washington, D.C. Michigan (25-1) has been rolling since a loss to Wisconsin, winning 11 in a row, 10 by double digits. Duke (24-2) has won 13 of its past 14, the lone blemish a three-point road setback to arch-rival North Carolina. The Blue Devils beat Syracuse by 38 points on Monday, but the Wolverines are 2.5-point favorites in the Michigan vs. Duke odds. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Blue Devils winning 60% of the time as +125 money-line underdogs and covering 67% of the time, both good for 'B' grades.

In the other top-five matchup Saturday, the Houston Cougars host the Arizona Wildcats, who lost the top ranking and dropped to No. 4 after losing twice last week. A 75-68 victory against No. 23 BYU on Wednesday helped alleviate some concerns for the Wildcats (24-2), but playing at Houston is a different ball game. The Cougars (23-3) are coming off a tough 70-67 loss at No. 6 Iowa State on Monday but are 13-0 at home. They are 4.5-point favorites in the Arizona vs. Houston odds, and the SportsLine Model has the Cougars winning in nearly 80% of its simulations. Iowa State visits BYU in another ranked matchup Saturday, with the Cyclones listed as 3.5-point road favorites. The Cougars are winning in 48% of simulations, earning a 'B' grade from the model on BYU +144 on the money line.

