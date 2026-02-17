College basketball remains the top sports betting option for fans who want to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. New users get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Eleven of the nation's top 25 teams are in action on Tuesday, and there is a top-10 matchup as No. 1 Michigan visits No. 7 Purdue. No. 22 Miami (Ohio) tries to remain unbeaten at UMass, and 12th-ranked Florida hosts South Carolina among many intriguing games Tuesday. Go to BetMGM Sportsbook to sign up and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

The Michigan Wolverines have been rolling since a three-point loss to Wisconsin on Jan. 10, and now they have the nation's top ranking. Nine of Michigan's 10 victories since that loss have been by double digits, with the only exception a three-point victory against Nebraska. The Wolverines beat UCLA by 30 points on Saturday. The Boilermakers (21-4) lost three in a row in late January but come off a 21-point victory against Iowa on Saturday. The Wolverines outscore opponents by 22 points per game, best in the nation, while Purdue scores 14 more points than its foes, on average. The latest Michigan vs. Purdue odds list the Wolverines as 2.5-point favorites, and the Over/Under is 156.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has "B" grades on the Boilermakers on the money line and against the spread. They win outright in 63% of simulations and cover 69% of the time.

The Miami RedHawks are the highest-scoring college basketball team in the nation, which is a big reason they are the lone unbeaten team left in Division I men's basketball. The RedHawks (25-0) have had some scares, including two victories against Buffalo by a combined five points, with one going to overtime. They score 96.2 points per game and have consecutive 90-74 victories, against Marshall and Ohio. Massachusetts (15-11) has lost consecutive games, including a triple-overtime setback to Coastal Carolina but is 10-3 at home. The latest Miami vs. Massachusetts odds have the RedHawks favored by 2.5 points, but the SportsLine model gives an "A" grade on Miami to cover the spread. The RedHawks are winning outright in 82% of the model simulations and covering 74% of the time.

