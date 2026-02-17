College basketball continues to dominate the sports betting landscape Tuesday, and fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where they live. No. 1 Michigan visits No. 7 Purdue, while 22nd-ranked Miami (Ohio) tries to remain unbeaten when it faces UMass. Go to BetMGM Sportsbook to sign up and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

The Michigan Wolverines have been perceived to be the nation's top team all season, and now they have the nation's top ranking after Arizona lost to Kansas last Monday. Michigan (24-1) lost by three points to Wisconsin back on Jan. 10 and has won nine of its 10 games since then by double digits. The Wolverines come off a 30-point victory against UCLA on Saturday. The Boilermakers (21-4) lost three in a row in late January but beat Iowa by 21 points on Saturday. The Wolverines outscore opponents by 22 points per game, while Purdue has a 14-point edge on its foes. The Wolverines are 2.5-point favorites in the Michigan vs. Purdue odds, and the Over/Under is set at 156.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Boilermakers winning outright in 63% of its simulations and covering 69% of the time, with both picks earning a "B" grade.

The Miami RedHawks are the highest-scoring college basketball team in the nation, which is a big reason they are the lone unbeaten team left in Division I men's basketball. The RedHawks (25-0) have had some scares, including two victories against Buffalo by a combined five points, with one going to overtime. They score 96.2 points per game and have consecutive 90-74 victories, against Marshall and Ohio. Massachusetts (15-11) has lost consecutive games, including a triple-overtime setback to Coastal Carolina but is 10-3 at home. The latest Miami vs. Massachusetts odds have the RedHawks favored by 2.5 points, but the SportsLine model gives an "A" grade on Miami to cover the spread. The RedHawks are winning outright in 82% of the model simulations and covering 74% of the time.

