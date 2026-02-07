There are three top-25 college basketball showdowns on Saturday night, and the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, depending on which state they live in. No. 4 Duke travels to No. 14 North Carolina at 6:30 p.m. ET, No. 10 Michigan State hosts No. 5 Illinois at 8 p.m. ET and No. 16 BYU faces No. 8 Houston at 10:30 p.m. ET. Then, the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in the Big Game on Sunday night. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Saturday's top games:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

One of the biggest rivalries in sports renews at 6:30 p.m. ET, as No. 14 North Carolina faces No. 4 Duke. The Blue Devils have only lost one game all season, an 82-81 setback against then-No. 19 Texas Tech in December, and they are unbeaten in ACC play. They are 5.5-point road favorites against the Tar Heels, who are on a four-game winning streak after beating Syracuse on Monday.

No. 10 Michigan State is on a two-game losing streak after falling to Michigan and Minnesota, so it will be desperate for a win against No. 5 Illinois at 8 p.m. ET. The Illini are riding a 12-game winning streak and are 11-1 in Big Ten play for the first time since the 2004-05 season. They are 1.5-point road underdogs on Saturday, while the over/under is 143.

No. 16 BYU will try to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts No. 8 Houston at 10:30 p.m. ET. BYU is led by the nation's leading scorer, star freshman AJ Dybantsa, who is facing the second-best defense in college basketball. Houston is a 1.5-point road favorite, with the over/under set at 149.5.

Patriots vs. Seahawks betting preview

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks face Drake Maye and the Patriots in the Big Game on Sunday night, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium. This is a rematch from a matchup 11 years ago, which was won by the Patriots on an interception at the 1-yard line in the final minute. First-year head coach Mike Vrabel has engineered a remarkable turnaround in New England, taking the franchise from 4-13 to 14-3.

Maye will become the second-youngest quarterback to start a Big Game, and the Patriots are 4.5-point underdogs in the NFL odds at BetMGM. Seattle crushed San Francisco in the Divisional Round before beating the Rams in the NFC Championship. The Seahawks have the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and the over/under is 45.5 on Sunday. Bet on the NFL at BetMGM to get bonus bets, depending on which state you live in:

