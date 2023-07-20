The Big 12 announced the conference basketball schedule format for 2023-24 on Thursday, which is highlighted by new members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. Each Big 12 team will play five conference opponents twice and play every other opponent once, for a total of 18 conference games.
The Big 12 opponents, according to the release "were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness." The full Big 12 schedule will be announced at a later date.
UCF is the only new member that will play a home-and-home with all three new Big 12 members in its first season in the conference. BYU and UCF will play each other in a home-and-home this season.
The defending Big 12 champion, Texas, will play a home-and-home series with Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia. This is Texas and Oklahoma's final season in the conference before they both bolt for the SEC. Here is the full schedule for each Big 12 team heading into the season.
Big 12 schedule format for 2023-24
|
|Home and away
|Home only
|Away only
|Baylor
|BYU, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech
|Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma
|UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
|BYU
|Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
|Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Texas
|Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
|Cincinnati
|UCF, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma, West Virginia
|Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas
|Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech
|Houston
|UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas
|Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
|Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, TCU
|Iowa State
|BYU, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU
|Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
|Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Texas
|Kansas
|Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State
|BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas
|UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
|Kansas State
|BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
|Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma, TCU
|Cincinnati, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech
|Oklahoma
|Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas
|BYU, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia
|Baylor, UCF, Kansas State, TCU
|Oklahoma State
|BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech
|Baylor, UCF, TCU, West Virginia
|Cincinnati, Iowa State, Houston, Texas
|TCU
|Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
|UCF, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas
|BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
|Texas
|Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
|UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
|BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU
|Texas Tech
|Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas
|BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State
|Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, West Virginia
|UCF
|BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia
|Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma
|Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas
|West Virginia
|UCF, Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU, Texas
|Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech
|Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State