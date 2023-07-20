The Big 12 announced the conference basketball schedule format for 2023-24 on Thursday, which is highlighted by new members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. Each Big 12 team will play five conference opponents twice and play every other opponent once, for a total of 18 conference games.

The Big 12 opponents, according to the release "were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness." The full Big 12 schedule will be announced at a later date.

UCF is the only new member that will play a home-and-home with all three new Big 12 members in its first season in the conference. BYU and UCF will play each other in a home-and-home this season.

The defending Big 12 champion, Texas, will play a home-and-home series with Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia. This is Texas and Oklahoma's final season in the conference before they both bolt for the SEC. Here is the full schedule for each Big 12 team heading into the season.

Big 12 schedule format for 2023-24



Home and away Home only Away only Baylor BYU, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia BYU Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Texas Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia Cincinnati UCF, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma, West Virginia Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech Houston UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, TCU Iowa State BYU, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Texas Kansas Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia Kansas State BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma, TCU Cincinnati, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech Oklahoma Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas BYU, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia Baylor, UCF, Kansas State, TCU Oklahoma State BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech Baylor, UCF, TCU, West Virginia Cincinnati, Iowa State, Houston, Texas TCU Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia UCF, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State Texas Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU Texas Tech Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, West Virginia UCF BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas West Virginia UCF, Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State



