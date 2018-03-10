Big 12 Championship 2018: Live updates, bracket, results, scores schedule, TV, online stream

It's Kansas and WVU for the Big 12 Tournament title

West Virginia blew double digit leads in the two times it faced Kansas in the regular season, so you know Bob Huggins is itching to get another chance at KU. The Mountaineers will have their final shot at redemption on Saturday as they face the Jayhawks, who are without big man Udoka Azubuike, in the Big 12 championship game.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: WatchESPN 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64 (OT)
No. 1 Kansas 82, No. 8 Oklahoma State 68
No. 2 Texas Tech 73,  No. 7 Texas 69
No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

No. 4 Kansas State 67, No. 1 Kansas 83
No. 2 Texas Tech 63, No. 3 West Virginia 66

Championship: Saturday, March 10

No. 1 Kansas vs West Virginia, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

