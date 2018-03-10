Big 12 Championship 2018: Live updates, bracket, results, scores schedule, TV, online stream

West Virginia blew double digit leads in the two times it faced Kansas in the regular season, so you know Bob Huggins is itching to get another chance at KU. The Mountaineers will have their final shot at redemption on Saturday as they face the Jayhawks, who are without big man Udoka Azubuike, in the Big 12 championship game.

Find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here,

Viewing Information

Location : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60

No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64 (OT)

No. 1 Kansas 82, No. 8 Oklahoma State 68

No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69

No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



No. 4 Kansas State 67, No. 1 Kansas 83

No. 2 Texas Tech 63, No. 3 West Virginia 66

Championship: Saturday, March 10



No. 1 Kansas vs West Virginia, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN