Big 12 Championship 2018: Live updates, bracket, results, scores schedule, TV, online stream
It's Kansas and WVU for the Big 12 Tournament title
West Virginia blew double digit leads in the two times it faced Kansas in the regular season, so you know Bob Huggins is itching to get another chance at KU. The Mountaineers will have their final shot at redemption on Saturday as they face the Jayhawks, who are without big man Udoka Azubuike, in the Big 12 championship game.
Find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here,
Viewing Information
- Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64 (OT)
No. 1 Kansas 82, No. 8 Oklahoma State 68
No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69
No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 4 Kansas State 67, No. 1 Kansas 83
No. 2 Texas Tech 63, No. 3 West Virginia 66
Championship: Saturday, March 10
No. 1 Kansas vs West Virginia, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
-
Follow live coverage of Big East tourney
It's Villanova vs. Providence for the Big East title
-
How to watch the Big 12 Tournament
The Jayhawks swept two regular-season meetings with the Mountaineers
-
Cal State Fullerton vs. UC Irvine picks
Our unbiased computer simulated Saturday's Big West tournament championship game 10,000 ti...
-
Buzzer-beater sends UMBC to NCAA tourney
The Retrievers broke the heart of the America East regular-season champion Vermont
-
NCAA conference tourney brackets, sked
The SEC, ACC, American, Big 12, Pac-12 and Big East tournaments are all in action Saturday
-
Georgia fires coach Mark Fox
Fox's Dawgs have missed the NCAA Tournament each of the past three years