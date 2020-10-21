Close your eyes, clear your mind and answer me one simple question: Which program is the best in the Big 12? Don't cheat and scroll ahead to our own conclusions. There's no right answer (yet). Just take four seconds and give it your best go.

OK. Your first thought was probably Kansas, right? KU has won at least a share of 15 conference crowns since the 2004-2005 season. Or maybe you guessed Texas Tech, the upstart program Chris Beard helped jumpstart into a contender year in and year out. Or perhaps you're a K-State fan and you went with the Wildcats. (If so, please don't scroll to the bottom.)

Whatever you answered, you might wind up being right! But our panel of experts have compiled their preseason prognostications for the Big 12, and Baylor -- the team that spent most of last season as the No. 1-ranked team in the sport -- comes in as the unanimous No. 1. The Bears get back their top three scorers, one of the best players in the league in Jared Butler, and the nucleus of one of the sport's most lethal defenses a season ago. We've shaken the eight-ball a few times, and almost everything is coming up Baylor.

Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year

Jared Butler, Baylor

Baylor's big offseason score was getting Butler back into the fold after testing the draft waters. He's the Big 12's top returning scorer, its top returning 3-point shooter in terms of percentage and 3-pointers made per game, and generally just the most well-rounded returning player in the league. Butler is a microwave scorer who can create in the pick and roll and helped key Baylor's offense to a top-20 mark nationally last season. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.1 assists and 3.2 boards per game, and should be on the radar as a top-five candidate to win Naismith Player of the Year honors this season and is a first-round talent primed to take it up a notch.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Big 12 Preseason Coach of the Year

Scott Drew, Baylor

We've got Baylor as our preseason No. 1 Big 12 team, and so Baylor's coach, Scott Drew, gets the nod here as the league's preseason Coach of the Year. Drew guided his bears to a 26-4 mark last season, during which they won a remarkable 23 games in a row and established a No. 1 seed-like resume. Losing defensive stalwart Freddie Gillespie is a tough replacement, but he's returning most of the goods that helped deliver one of the program's best seasons ever.

Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

(Full disclosure: Cade Cunningham is my preseason player of the year pick. And I'm not alone in that.) Folks around Oklahoma State are raving about the true freshman five-star import from Texas. He's the projected No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft, and he's set to elevate an Oklahoma State team that's only once won 20 games under Mike Boynton into a team that could challenge in the top half of the Big 12 standings.

Predicted order of finish

Big 12 expert picks