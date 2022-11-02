Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford met with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark last week in Frisco, Texas, while the Bulldogs were in the state to play Tennessee in a preseason scrimmage, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd and Matt Norlander. The two sides discussed the possibility of Gonzaga joining the conference in the future. ESPN was first to report the meeting between Standiford and Yormark on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed to Norlander that Gonzaga has entered discussions with multiple leagues throughout the past year -- including the Big East -- as the school has been exploring options for a potential power-conference move.

Yormark has publicly committed to keeping the Big 12 open for business with realignment shaking up the hierarchy of college athletics. With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC by 2025 and Cincinnati, UCF, BYU and Houston joining the Big 12 in 2023, Yormark has persistently been an aggressor to try and improve the league's positioning in the marketplace.

"I've telegraphed my intentions," Yormark said last week at a luncheon. "You know, I decided I want to take a different approach. I'm going to telegraph. I want to be very transparent, open and honest in my desires to go national, to expand."

Gonzaga has won 10 straight regular-season WCC titles and nine of the last 10 conference tournaments, part of a dominant run in the league that is virtually unheard of. Under coach Mark Few, the Bulldogs have groomed a national brand as one of the true bluebloods of the sport and a constant contender in the NCAA Tournament. They have twice made the NCAA Tournament final since 2017 but finished as the runner-up both times. Their last title game appearance resulted in a blowout loss to Baylor in 2021.