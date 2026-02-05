The Big 12 is investigating an incident of "inappropriate chants" that allegedly occurred during Oklahoma State's 99-92 win against No. 16 BYU Wednesday night. Broadcast camera caught Oklahoma State fans chanting either "f--- the Mormons" or "Ref's a Mormon" after a foul was assessed against the Cowboys late in the second half.

"The Big 12 Conference is aware of and is investigating reports of inappropriate chants that occurred during last night's BYU-Oklahoma State men's basketball game," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. "All parties have been notified. The Conference has zero tolerance for behavior of this nature and will address the matter in accordance with Big 12 sportsmanship policies."

The Big 12 fined Colorado $50,000 and publicly reprimanded it in September after its student section reportedly chanted "f--- BYU" and "f--- the Mormons" during a football game between Colorado and BYU. BYU, founded and supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has previously been the target of similar religiously charged chants at other schools.

BYU coach Kevin Young asserts that Oklahoma State's student section chanted "f--- the Mormons."

"It's a great win for Oklahoma State University. Their fans should be proud," Young said. "But it would be great if some class was in there as well. I got four small kids at home, you know. I'm a Mormon. When I go home, they're going to ask me about it, same way they asked me about it last year at Arizona. There's just too much hate in the world to be saying stuff like that. We've got enough problems in our world without going after peoples' religion and beliefs."

Oklahoma State fans stormed the court following the Cowboys' upset win against the Cougars, which is likely to incur a fine from the Big 12.