Big 12 Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, results, scores schedule, TV, online stream

Kansas State defeated TCU 66-64 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday and likely locked up an NCAA tournament bid in the process. The Wildcats didn't fold after TCU's Desmond Bane knocked down a desperation 3-pointer to force overtime in the quarterfinals, or when the Horned Frogs took the lead in the extra period.

Instead, the Wildcats leaned on star guard Barry Brown and played stingy defense, with Brown converting the go-ahead lay-up with 11.2 seconds to go that eventually held up for the win. No. 9 Kansas also got revenge on Oklahoma State after a humiliating loss in Stillwater right before the Big 12 tournament. Malik Newman scored a career-high 30 points, their backup big men -- including a tight end from the football team -- made up for the absence of injured center Udoka Azubuike, and coach Bill Self's squad pulled away in the second half for an 82-68 victory over the Cowboys on Thursday.

In the third game of the day, Texas Tech eked by Texas, 73-69.

You can follow along with our live coverage in the live blog below. Find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here,

Viewing Information

Location : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60

No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64 (OT)

No. 1 Kansas 82, No. 8 Oklahoma State 68

No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 1 Kansas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN