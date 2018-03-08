Big 12 Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, scores, results, schedule, TV, online stream

The top six seeds of the Big 12 will all play for the first time this postseason on Thursday

Oklahoma State handled rival Oklahoma 71-60 on Wednesday in the first round of the Big 12 tournament to keep its NCAA Tournament dreams alive. The win for the Cowboys, who are squarely on the bubble, may have been enough to sneak them into the field of 68 come Selection Sunday; A win over Kansas for a third time this season would likely seal the deal on Thursday.

The No. 1 seed Jayhawks have struggled against the Cowboys this season, and an injury to their big man, Udoka Azubuike, suddenly makes this 1:30 p.m. ET tip a must-watch with KU on upset alert.

You can follow along with our live coverage in the live blog below. Find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here,

Viewing Information

  • Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: WatchESPN 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 TCU, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
No. 1 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

