Big 12 Tournament 2018: Live updates, bracket, scores, results, schedule, TV, online stream

Oklahoma State handled rival Oklahoma 71-60 on Wednesday in the first round of the Big 12 tournament to keep its NCAA Tournament dreams alive. The win for the Cowboys, who are squarely on the bubble, may have been enough to sneak them into the field of 68 come Selection Sunday; A win over Kansas for a third time this season would likely seal the deal on Thursday.

The No. 1 seed Jayhawks have struggled against the Cowboys this season, and an injury to their big man, Udoka Azubuike, suddenly makes this 1:30 p.m. ET tip a must-watch with KU on upset alert.

You can follow along with our live coverage in the live blog below. Find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here,

Viewing Information

Location : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60

No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 TCU, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 1 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN