2026 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, results as postseason action headlines in Kansas City
Find the latest on the 2026 Big 12 Tournament, including the bracket, scores, schedule and more
The Big 12 Tournament bracket is set. Arizona is a Tier 1 National Championship contender, but it may not be the favorite to escape Kansas City with the Big 12 Tournament title. Iowa State has won the Big 12 Tournament in back-to-back years, and the T-Mobile Center has been dubbed Hilton South after the Cyclones' rabid fanbase invaded Kansas City and made its presence felt.
T.J. Otzelberger's group is itching to make it 3-for-3, and Iowa State has a favorable path, even out of the No. 5-seed spot. Texas Tech's late-Saturday loss to BYU knocked it down to the No. 4 line, so if Iowa State can handle its business against the winner of Arizona State-Baylor, it will be a favorite against the JT Toppin-less Red Raiders in the quarterfinals.
Madness seems imminent.
Here's a full look at the field.
A historic #Big12MBB season has led us to this moment.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 8, 2026
The OFFICIAL 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket is here 👀 pic.twitter.com/tkKZYPWggt
2026 Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores
Location: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First round -- Tuesday, March 10
Game 1 -- No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 13 Baylor | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Game 2 -- No. 9 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Utah | 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Game 3 -- No. 10 BYU vs. No. 15 Kansas State | 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Game 4 -- No. 11 Colorado vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Second round -- Wednesday, March 11
Game 5 -- No. 5 Iowa State vs. Game 1 winner | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 6 -- No. 8 UCF vs. Game 2 winner | 3 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 7 -- No. 7 West Virginia vs. Game 3 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 8 -- No. 6 TCU vs. Game 4 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12
Game 9 -- No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 5 winner | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10 -- No. 1 Arizona vs. Game 6 winner | 3 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 11 -- No. 2 Houston vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 12 -- No. 3 Kansas vs. Game 8 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Semifinals -- Friday, March 13
Game 13 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 14 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Final – Saturday, March 14
Game 15 – Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN