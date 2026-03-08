The Big 12 Tournament bracket is set. Arizona is a Tier 1 National Championship contender, but it may not be the favorite to escape Kansas City with the Big 12 Tournament title. Iowa State has won the Big 12 Tournament in back-to-back years, and the T-Mobile Center has been dubbed Hilton South after the Cyclones' rabid fanbase invaded Kansas City and made its presence felt.

T.J. Otzelberger's group is itching to make it 3-for-3, and Iowa State has a favorable path, even out of the No. 5-seed spot. Texas Tech's late-Saturday loss to BYU knocked it down to the No. 4 line, so if Iowa State can handle its business against the winner of Arizona State-Baylor, it will be a favorite against the JT Toppin-less Red Raiders in the quarterfinals.

Madness seems imminent.

Here's a full look at the field.

2026 Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores

Location: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Live stream: fuboTV | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Tuesday, March 10

Game 1 -- No. 12 Arizona State vs. No. 13 Baylor | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2 -- No. 9 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Utah | 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 3 -- No. 10 BYU vs. No. 15 Kansas State | 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 4 -- No. 11 Colorado vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Second round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 5 -- No. 5 Iowa State vs. Game 1 winner | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 6 -- No. 8 UCF vs. Game 2 winner | 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 7 -- No. 7 West Virginia vs. Game 3 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 8 -- No. 6 TCU vs. Game 4 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12

Game 9 -- No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 5 winner | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10 -- No. 1 Arizona vs. Game 6 winner | 3 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 11 -- No. 2 Houston vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 12 -- No. 3 Kansas vs. Game 8 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Semifinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 13 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 14 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Final – Saturday, March 14

Game 15 – Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN