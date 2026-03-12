2026 Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule as quarterfinal round set in Kansas City
Find the latest on the 2026 Big 12 Tournament, including the bracket, scores, schedule and more
The Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals have arrived, and the field is a bit chalky. The six most talented teams are still alive, and the Scary Six will be joined by UCF and TCU, who have exceeded expectations all year. A delightful round of heavy-hitting matchups is on tap.
Finality was the theme of Wednesday's Big 12 Tournament action. Iowa State hammered Arizona State 91-42 to conclude the Bobby Hurley era. Cincinnati collapsed late in regulation and eventually fell in overtime 66-65 to UCF to bid adieu to its at-large case. West Virginia's slim chances for a Big Dance appearance fell by the wayside at the hands of BYU star AJ Dybantsa, who delivered a 27-point gem in the Cougars' 68-48 win. Finally, TCU outlasted Oklahoma State 95-88 to knock the Cowboys out of Big Dance contention.
More conference tournament scores, brackets: ACC | Big Ten | Big East | SEC
Here is the upcoming slate.
2026 Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores
Location: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12
Game 9 -- No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Iowa State | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 10 -- No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 8 UCF | 3 p.m. on ESPN
Game 11 -- No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 BYU | 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 12 -- No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Semifinals -- Friday, March 13
Game 13 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Game 14 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
Final – Saturday, March 14
Game 15 – Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN
2026 Big 12 Tournament scores, results
First round -- Tuesday, March 10
Game 1 -- No. 12 Arizona State 83, No. 13 Baylor 79 | Recap
Game 2 -- No. 9 Cincinnati 73, No. 16 Utah 66 | Recap
Game 3 -- No. 10 BYU 105 No. 15 Kansas State 91 | Recap
Game 4 -- No. 14 Oklahoma State 92, No. 11 Colorado 83 | Recap
Second round -- Wednesday, March 11
Game 5 -- No. 5 Iowa State 91, No. 12 Arizona State 42 | Recap
Game 6 -- No. 8 UCF 66, No. 9 Cincinnati 65 (OT) | Recap
Game 7 -- No. 10 BYU 68, No. 7 West Virginia 48 | Recap
Game 8 -- No. 6 TCU 95, No. 11 Oklahoma State 88 | Recap