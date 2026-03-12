The Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals have arrived, and the field is a bit chalky. The six most talented teams are still alive, and the Scary Six will be joined by UCF and TCU, who have exceeded expectations all year. A delightful round of heavy-hitting matchups is on tap.

Finality was the theme of Wednesday's Big 12 Tournament action. Iowa State hammered Arizona State 91-42 to conclude the Bobby Hurley era. Cincinnati collapsed late in regulation and eventually fell in overtime 66-65 to UCF to bid adieu to its at-large case. West Virginia's slim chances for a Big Dance appearance fell by the wayside at the hands of BYU star AJ Dybantsa, who delivered a 27-point gem in the Cougars' 68-48 win. Finally, TCU outlasted Oklahoma State 95-88 to knock the Cowboys out of Big Dance contention.

2026 NBA Mock Draft: BYU's AJ Dybantsa jumps over Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, goes No. 1 to Kings Adam Finkelstein

More conference tournament scores, brackets: ACC | Big Ten | Big East | SEC

Here is the upcoming slate.

2026 Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores

Location: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12

Game 9 -- No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Iowa State | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10 -- No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 8 UCF | 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 11 -- No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 BYU | 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 12 -- No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Semifinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 13 – Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Game 14 – Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Final – Saturday, March 14

Game 15 – Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN

2026 Big 12 Tournament scores, results

First round -- Tuesday, March 10

Game 1 -- No. 12 Arizona State 83, No. 13 Baylor 79 | Recap

Game 2 -- No. 9 Cincinnati 73, No. 16 Utah 66 | Recap

Game 3 -- No. 10 BYU 105 No. 15 Kansas State 91 | Recap

Game 4 -- No. 14 Oklahoma State 92, No. 11 Colorado 83 | Recap

Second round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 5 -- No. 5 Iowa State 91, No. 12 Arizona State 42 | Recap

Game 6 -- No. 8 UCF 66, No. 9 Cincinnati 65 (OT) | Recap

Game 7 -- No. 10 BYU 68, No. 7 West Virginia 48 | Recap

Game 8 -- No. 6 TCU 95, No. 11 Oklahoma State 88 | Recap