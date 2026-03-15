Arizona held off Houston, 79-74, to clinch its first Big 12 Tournament title behind 21 points from Brayden Burries, 21 from Koa Peat and 13 points from Big 12 Player of the Year, Jaden Bradley.

At this point, Arizona feels inevitable. The Wildcats steamrolled their way to the Big 12 regular-season crown, and it would not be denied in its chase for more hardware in Kansas City. Arizona won three elimination games in three different ways. It used defense to squeeze the life out of UCF in the quarterfinals. It used an offensive extravaganza to outlast Iowa State in the semifinals. It used a little bit of both to put Houston away for good in the championship bout.

Tommy Lloyd's group will head into the Big Dance as one of the top favorites to win this whole thing.

Six straight feels very much in the range of potential outcomes.

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2026 Big 12 Tournament scores, results

First round -- Tuesday, March 10

Game 1 -- No. 12 Arizona State 83, No. 13 Baylor 79 | Recap

Game 2 -- No. 9 Cincinnati 73, No. 16 Utah 66 | Recap

Game 3 -- No. 10 BYU 105 No. 15 Kansas State 91 | Recap

Game 4 -- No. 14 Oklahoma State 92, No. 11 Colorado 83 | Recap

Second round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 5 -- No. 5 Iowa State 91, No. 12 Arizona State 42 | Recap

Game 6 -- No. 8 UCF 66, No. 9 Cincinnati 65 (OT) | Recap

Game 7 -- No. 10 BYU 68, No. 7 West Virginia 48 | Recap

Game 8 -- No. 6 TCU 95, No. 11 Oklahoma State 88 | Recap

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12

Game 9 -- No. 5 Iowa State 75, No. 4 Texas Tech 53 | Recap

Game 10 -- No. 1 Arizona 81, No. 8 UCF 59 | Recap

Game 11 -- No. 2 Houston 73 vs. No. 10 BYU 66 | Recap

Game 12 -- No. 3 Kansas 78, No. 6 TCU 73 | Recap

Semifinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 13 – No. 1 Arizona 82, No. 5 Iowa State 80 | Recap

Game 14 – No. 2 Houston 69, No. 3 Kansas 47 | Recap

Final – Saturday, March 14

Game 15 – No. 1 Arizona 79, No. 2 Houston 74