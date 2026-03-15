2026 Big 12 Tournament scores, results, bracket: No. 1 seed Arizona takes down No. 2 seed Houston for title
Relive the action-packed Big 12 Tournament, which ended with No. 1 seed Arizona taking home the title in Kansas City
Arizona held off Houston, 79-74, to clinch its first Big 12 Tournament title behind 21 points from Brayden Burries, 21 from Koa Peat and 13 points from Big 12 Player of the Year, Jaden Bradley.
At this point, Arizona feels inevitable. The Wildcats steamrolled their way to the Big 12 regular-season crown, and it would not be denied in its chase for more hardware in Kansas City. Arizona won three elimination games in three different ways. It used defense to squeeze the life out of UCF in the quarterfinals. It used an offensive extravaganza to outlast Iowa State in the semifinals. It used a little bit of both to put Houston away for good in the championship bout.
Tommy Lloyd's group will head into the Big Dance as one of the top favorites to win this whole thing.
Six straight feels very much in the range of potential outcomes.
More conference tournament scores, brackets: ACC | Big Ten | Big East | SEC
Get up-to-date results, plus what they mean for the NCAA Tournament bubble and seeding with our CBS Sports Bracketology LIVE BLOG
2026 Big 12 Tournament scores, results
First round -- Tuesday, March 10
Game 1 -- No. 12 Arizona State 83, No. 13 Baylor 79 | Recap
Game 2 -- No. 9 Cincinnati 73, No. 16 Utah 66 | Recap
Game 3 -- No. 10 BYU 105 No. 15 Kansas State 91 | Recap
Game 4 -- No. 14 Oklahoma State 92, No. 11 Colorado 83 | Recap
Second round -- Wednesday, March 11
Game 5 -- No. 5 Iowa State 91, No. 12 Arizona State 42 | Recap
Game 6 -- No. 8 UCF 66, No. 9 Cincinnati 65 (OT) | Recap
Game 7 -- No. 10 BYU 68, No. 7 West Virginia 48 | Recap
Game 8 -- No. 6 TCU 95, No. 11 Oklahoma State 88 | Recap
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12
Game 9 -- No. 5 Iowa State 75, No. 4 Texas Tech 53 | Recap
Game 10 -- No. 1 Arizona 81, No. 8 UCF 59 | Recap
Game 11 -- No. 2 Houston 73 vs. No. 10 BYU 66 | Recap
Game 12 -- No. 3 Kansas 78, No. 6 TCU 73 | Recap
Semifinals -- Friday, March 13
Game 13 – No. 1 Arizona 82, No. 5 Iowa State 80 | Recap
Game 14 – No. 2 Houston 69, No. 3 Kansas 47 | Recap
Final – Saturday, March 14
Game 15 – No. 1 Arizona 79, No. 2 Houston 74