Big 12 Tournament bracket: Kansas, West Virginia meet in championship game

Kansas and West Virginia were viewed as the best teams in the Big 12 Conference before the season. Kansas and West Virginia are the last teams standing at the end of the Big 12 season.

The Jayhawks and Mountaineers face off in the Big 12 title game Saturday. Kansas held off rival Kansas State in the semifinals, while West Virginia evaded Texas Tech in the late game Friday.

The Jayhawks won both of their matchups in the regular season, but these teams are both led by headstrong, dominant senior point guards -- Devonte' Graham for Kansas, Jevon Carter for West Virginia -- and are both capable of coming out on top when it matters.

There's also the matter of seeding: Kansas wants to hold on to a No. 1 slot in the NCAA Tournament, where CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm has them. West Virginia, meanwhile, is a No. 4 in Palm's bracket. Could a win launch them all the way into consideration for a No. 2 seed?

You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60

No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64

No. 1 Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 68

No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69

No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 4 Kansas State 67

No. 2 Texas Tech 63, No. 3 West Virginia 66

Championship: Saturday, March 10



No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 West Virginia, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN