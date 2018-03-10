Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kansas vs. West Virginia for championship
The Jayhawks swept two regular-season meetings with the Mountaineers
Devonte' Graham and Jevon Carter are championship-caliber senior point guards. That much is sure. So who comes out on top when Graham's Kansas Jayhawks face Carter's West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12 Conference title game Saturday?
Kansas and West Virginia were viewed as the best teams in the Big 12 Conference before the season. Kansas and West Virginia are the last teams standing at the end of the Big 12 season. The Jayhawks won both regular-season matchups, but no one would write off these hard-nosed Mountaineers.
There's also the matter of seeding: Kansas wants to hold on to a No. 1 slot in the NCAA Tournament, where CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm has them comfortably slotted with a win. West Virginia, meanwhile, is a No. 3 in Palm's bracket. Could a win launch them into consideration for a No. 2 seed?
You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64
No. 1 Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 68
No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69
No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 4 Kansas State 67
No. 2 Texas Tech 63, No. 3 West Virginia 66
Championship: Saturday, March 10
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 West Virginia, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
