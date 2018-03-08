Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: K-State tops TCU in OT thriller

Kansas State kicked off the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday with a thrilling overtime win over TCU. Barry Brown knocked down the go-ahead layup with 11.2 seconds in overtime to put the Wildcats ahead for good.

According to Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology, the Horned Frogs were a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing in the quarters of the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas State was projected as a 10-seed entering Thursday.

The Wildcats will meet the winner of top-seeded Kansas and Oklahoma State.

You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here

Viewing Information

Location : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60

No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64

No. 1 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



No. 4 Kansas State vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN