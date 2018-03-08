Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: K-State tops TCU in OT thriller
The Wildcats will play the winner of the Jayhawks and Cowboys
Kansas State kicked off the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday with a thrilling overtime win over TCU. Barry Brown knocked down the go-ahead layup with 11.2 seconds in overtime to put the Wildcats ahead for good.
According to Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology, the Horned Frogs were a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing in the quarters of the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas State was projected as a 10-seed entering Thursday.
The Wildcats will meet the winner of top-seeded Kansas and Oklahoma State.
You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here
Viewing Information
- Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64
No. 1 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 4 Kansas State vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
-
Mizzou's Porter to play in SEC tourney
The star recruit has only played two minutes of college ball
-
Bracketology: Duke, KU eyeing No.1 seeds
Xavier, KU and Duke take to the floor in their conference tourneys battling for two spots as...
-
Bama tops Aggies with buzzer-beater
Sexton drove the length of the floor and finished with a scoop down the lane as time expir...
-
How to watch the Big East tourney
Top-seeded Xavier handled its business against St. John's in the quarterfinal round
-
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament
The Pac-12 Tournament begins with first-round action on Wednesday and runs through Saturda...
-
Villanova vs. Marquette odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Thursday's Marquette vs. Villanova game 10,000 ti...