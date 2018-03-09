Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Kansas moves on to semis

The Jayhawks will play the Wildcats in the semifinals on Friday

Oklahoma State swept Kansas in the regular-season series, but the postseason -- essentially played on the Jayhawks' home turf -- was a different story. KU swallowed up a gassed OSU team that played the night before and advanced to the semifinals with an 82-68 win over the Cowboys.

The top-seeded Jayhawks will square off against Kansas State in the and Oklahoma State.

You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here

Viewing Information

  • Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: WatchESPN 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64
No. 1 Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 68
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

