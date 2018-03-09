Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Kansas moves on to semis

Oklahoma State swept Kansas in the regular-season series, but the postseason -- essentially played on the Jayhawks' home turf -- was a different story. KU swallowed up a gassed OSU team that played the night before and advanced to the semifinals with an 82-68 win over the Cowboys.

Viewing Information

Location : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60

No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64

No. 1 Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 68

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN