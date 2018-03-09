Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Kansas moves on to semis
The Jayhawks will play the Wildcats in the semifinals on Friday
Oklahoma State swept Kansas in the regular-season series, but the postseason -- essentially played on the Jayhawks' home turf -- was a different story. KU swallowed up a gassed OSU team that played the night before and advanced to the semifinals with an 82-68 win over the Cowboys.
The top-seeded Jayhawks will square off against Kansas State in the and Oklahoma State.
You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here
Viewing Information
- Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64
No. 1 Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 68
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Texas, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
