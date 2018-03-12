Big 12 Tournament final scores, bracket, results: Kansas vs. West Virginia for championship

The Kansas Jayhawks are the 2018 Big 12 Tournament champions after taking down West Virginia 81-70 in the tournament finale. It's the second time in three seasons Bill Self and Jayhawks have brought home the hardware from Kansas City, Missouri.

The accomplishment for Kansas not only boosted its overall national profile, but its seeding: The Jayhawks were deemed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region, and will face No. 16 seed Penn in the first round. It's a bracket of doom, with No. 2 seed Duke and underseed Michigan State, dubbed a 3 seed, both in the same region.

Viewing Information

Location : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60

No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64

No. 1 Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 68

No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69

No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 4 Kansas State 67

No. 2 Texas Tech 63, No. 3 West Virginia 66

Championship: Saturday, March 10



No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 West Virginia, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN