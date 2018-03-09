Big 12 Tournament semifinals bracket, scores, schedule, results: Top 4 seeds alive

The Big 12 Tournament got off to a fascinating start, with Texas nearly slipping through the cracks as a No. 7 seed. Alas, the quarterfinals fell to chalk: The top four seeds in the bracket moved on.

That leaves us with a powerful pair of games for the semifinals. The most intriguing one, obviously, is the rivalry match between Kansas and Kansas State. The Jayhawks swept the Wildcats during the season, but the No. 1 seed is now without starting center Udoka Azubuike for the tournament.

Meanwhile, West Virginia and Texas Tech meet in a battle between two teams that at varying points looked like the best in the conference.

You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here

Viewing Information

Location : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri



: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN



: ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60

No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64

No. 1 Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 68

No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69

No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 West Virginia, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN