Big 12 Tournament semifinals bracket, scores, schedule, results: Top 4 seeds alive
The Jayhawks will play the Wildcats in the semifinals on Friday
The Big 12 Tournament got off to a fascinating start, with Texas nearly slipping through the cracks as a No. 7 seed. Alas, the quarterfinals fell to chalk: The top four seeds in the bracket moved on.
That leaves us with a powerful pair of games for the semifinals. The most intriguing one, obviously, is the rivalry match between Kansas and Kansas State. The Jayhawks swept the Wildcats during the season, but the No. 1 seed is now without starting center Udoka Azubuike for the tournament.
Meanwhile, West Virginia and Texas Tech meet in a battle between two teams that at varying points looked like the best in the conference.
You can find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here
Viewing Information
- Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64
No. 1 Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 68
No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69
No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 West Virginia, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Big 12 Championship game, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
