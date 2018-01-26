Big 12 vs. SEC challenge: College basketball schedule, how to watch, stream, TV channel

TCU fell 88-80 to Auburn in the Big 12-SEC challenge last season. USATSI

The Big 12-SEC challenge is loaded with juicy matchups again this season.

To kick off the action on Saturday, Jan. 27, we've got SEC leader Florida battling Baylor in Gainesville at noon ET as Texas Tech at South Carolina also tips simultaneously.

In the afternoon slate, one of the better games of the weekend will take place on ESPN at 2:15 p.m. ET. Oklahoma, along with Trae Young, will square off on the road against Alabama and frosh sensation Collin Sexton. It's a duel between two of the top freshman point guards in the country, and perhaps the best at their position regardless of classification.

Here's the schedule for the Big 12-SEC challenge along with TV and times.

Big 12-SEC challenge TV, game schedule

