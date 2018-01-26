Big 12 vs. SEC challenge: College basketball schedule, how to watch, stream, TV channel
Trae Young and Collin Sexton headline a loaded afternoon slate on Saturday
The Big 12-SEC challenge is loaded with juicy matchups again this season.
To kick off the action on Saturday, Jan. 27, we've got SEC leader Florida battling Baylor in Gainesville at noon ET as Texas Tech at South Carolina also tips simultaneously.
In the afternoon slate, one of the better games of the weekend will take place on ESPN at 2:15 p.m. ET. Oklahoma, along with Trae Young, will square off on the road against Alabama and frosh sensation Collin Sexton. It's a duel between two of the top freshman point guards in the country, and perhaps the best at their position regardless of classification.
Here's the schedule for the Big 12-SEC challenge along with TV and times.
Big 12-SEC challenge TV, game schedule
- Baylor at Florida, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN (stream on WatchESPN)
- Texas Tech at South Carolina, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (stream on WatchESPN)
- Ole Miss at Texas, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (stream on WatchESPN)
- Georgia at Kansas State, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU (stream on WatchESPN)
- Oklahoma at Alabama, 2:15 p.m. ET, ESPN (stream on WatchESPN)
- TCU at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (stream on WatchESPN)
- Tennessee at Iowa State, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU (stream on WatchESPN)
- Texas A&M at Kansas, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (stream on WatchESPN)
- Oklahoma State at Arkansas, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (stream on WatchESPN)
- Kentucky at West Virginia, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN (stream on WatchESPN)
