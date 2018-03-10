Big East Championship 2018: Live updates, scores, bracket, results, TV, online stream

It's Villanova vs. Providence for the Big East title

Providence's unlikely run into the Big East title game has unofficially locked the Friars into the Big Dance, as Jerry Palm has them as an 8 seed going into Saturday. A win over Villanova in the conference title game could potentially bump them up a seed line, but would merely be icing on the cake for Ed Cooley's squad that can rest easy going into Selection Day.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: FS1, Fox
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88
No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

No. 1 Xavier  88, St. John's 60
No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68
No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70
No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

No. 1 Xavier 72, No. 5 Providence 75
No. 2 Villanova 87, No. 6 Butler 68 

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Providence vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox

