Big East Championship 2018: Live updates, scores, bracket, results, TV, online stream

Providence's unlikely run into the Big East title game has unofficially locked the Friars into the Big Dance, as Jerry Palm has them as an 8 seed going into Saturday. A win over Villanova in the conference title game could potentially bump them up a seed line, but would merely be icing on the cake for Ed Cooley's squad that can rest easy going into Selection Day.

Viewing Information

Location : Madison Square Garden in New York



: Madison Square Garden in New York Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : FS1, Fox



: FS1, Fox Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free)

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88

No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 1 Xavier 88, St. John's 60

No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68

No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70

No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



No. 1 Xavier 72, No. 5 Providence 75

No. 2 Villanova 87, No. 6 Butler 68

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Providence vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox