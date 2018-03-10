Big East Championship 2018: Live updates, scores, bracket, results, TV, online stream
It's Villanova vs. Providence for the Big East title
Providence's unlikely run into the Big East title game has unofficially locked the Friars into the Big Dance, as Jerry Palm has them as an 8 seed going into Saturday. A win over Villanova in the conference title game could potentially bump them up a seed line, but would merely be icing on the cake for Ed Cooley's squad that can rest easy going into Selection Day.
You can find an updated Big East tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: FS1, Fox
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88
No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 1 Xavier 88, St. John's 60
No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68
No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70
No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Xavier 72, No. 5 Providence 75
No. 2 Villanova 87, No. 6 Butler 68
Championship: Saturday, March 10
Providence vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox
-
-
-
-
-
-
