Big East Championship 2018: Updates, scores, bracket, results, TV, online stream

Providence's unlikely run in the Big East tournament was ended by mighty Villanova, but the Friars didn't go down without a fight. The two teams had to sort out the title in overtime, where the Wildcats eventually won 76-66 after outscoring Providence 16-6 in the extra frame.

The result of the Big East tournament as a whole, though, is encouraging: Providence sealed its fate as a team worthy of an at-large bid, and 'Nova unofficially punched its ticket as a No. 1 seed.

Viewing Information

Location : Madison Square Garden in New York



: Madison Square Garden in New York Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : FS1, Fox



: FS1, Fox Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88

No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 1 Xavier 88, St. John's 60

No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68

No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70

No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



No. 1 Xavier 72, No. 5 Providence 75

No. 2 Villanova 87, No. 6 Butler 68

Championship: Saturday, March 10

No. 2 Villanova 76, No. 5 Providence 66