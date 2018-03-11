Big East Championship 2018: Updates, scores, bracket, results, TV, online stream
Villanova beat Providence in the title game
Providence's unlikely run in the Big East tournament was ended by mighty Villanova, but the Friars didn't go down without a fight. The two teams had to sort out the title in overtime, where the Wildcats eventually won 76-66 after outscoring Providence 16-6 in the extra frame.
The result of the Big East tournament as a whole, though, is encouraging: Providence sealed its fate as a team worthy of an at-large bid, and 'Nova unofficially punched its ticket as a No. 1 seed.
You can find an updated Big East tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: FS1, Fox
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88
No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 1 Xavier 88, St. John's 60
No. 5 Providence 72, No. 4 Creighton 68
No. 2 Villanova 94, No. 7 Marquette 70
No. 6 Butler 75, No. 3 Seton Hall 74
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 1 Xavier 72, No. 5 Providence 75
No. 2 Villanova 87, No. 6 Butler 68
Championship: Saturday, March 10
No. 2 Villanova 76, No. 5 Providence 66
-
Virginia wins ACC tournament over UNC
Virginia held on to beat UNC in the ACC title game
-
Kansas wins Big 12 title
Kansas beat WVU in the Big 12 Tournament title game
-
Time for Big 12 to put up or shut up
Conference projected to land 10 teams in Big Dance but are any capable of making a run for...
-
Harvard vs. Penn odds, Ivy League picks
Josh Nagel is heating up and just locked in a strong pick for Penn vs. Harvard on Sunday
-
Jayhawks peaking at the right time
Jayhawks silence the critics by knocking off West Virginia, 81-70, as Newman, Graham lead the...
-
NCAA conference tourney brackets, sked
The SEC, ACC, American, Big 12, Pac-12 and Big East tournaments are all in action Saturday