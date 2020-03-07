Big East Conference Tournament tiebreakers if Seton Hall, Creighton, Villanova tie for regular season title

If Creighton beats Seton Hall on Saturday and and Villanova wins at Georgetown, the Big East regular-season championship will be split by three teams for the first time since the league's reconfiguration for the 2013-14 season.

But Seton Hall can simplify things greatly by winning at Creighton and claiming the outright title. The Pirates enter the day with a 13-4 league record, one game ahead of Villanova and Creighton, who are both 12-5.

If Creighton wins, it would claim a share of the title and the No. 1 seed in next week's Big East Tournament over Seton Hall by virtue of what would be a 2-0 record against Seton Hall in the regular season.

If Creighton did beat Seton Hall and Villanova beat Georgetown to create the three-way tie, Seton Hall would slip to the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament because it would have a 1-3 record vs. the other two teams. In that scenario, Villanova would be the No. 2 seed.

Here are how things stand at the top of the Big East entering Saturday's action:

13-4 Seton Hall

at Creighton on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

1-1 vs. Villanova

0-1 vs. Creighton

12-5 Creighton

vs. Seton Hall on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

1-0 vs. Seton Hall

1-1 vs. Villanova

12-5 Villanova

at Georgetown on Saturday at 12 p.m.

1-1 vs. Seton Hall

1-1 vs. Creighton

Here is the Big East's tiebreaker procedures via the league's official website:

TWO-TEAM TIE

1) Regular season head-to-head results. If the tied teams split their two games, then proceed to Step 2 below.

2) Each team's record vs. the team or group of tied teams occupying the highest position in the standings. If an advantage is not determined, proceed to the next team or group of tied teams in the standings for comparison. Continue down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

3) Compare the Conference road record of the tied teams.

4) Compare all tied teams Conference-games only road record vs. the team(s) occupying the highest position in the final Conference regular season standings, and then counting down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

5) NET ranking as published by NCAA.com website following the last day of BIG EAST regular season competition.

6) COIN FLIP. If any ties still exist after implementing all of the above tie-breaking procedures, a coin flip is required. The procedure takes place at The BIG EAST Conference office immediately following the conclusion of the last regular season conference game. Commissioner Val Ackerman or her designee will administer this procedure. This session is open to the media and to athletic department representatives of the tied teams.

MULTIPLE-TEAM TIE (3 or more teams)

1) Teams are viewed as a "mini-conference" when comparing head-to-head results. The team, or teams, with the best record vs. the other teams in the mini-conference gains the advantage and the team, or teams, with the worst record vs. the other teams in the mini-conference is seeded the lowest.

a. If only two teams have the same best winning percentage in the mini-conference, the higher seed goes to the team winning the head-to-head series.

b. If the two teams split their two games, then proceed to Step 2 under Two-Team ties. To seed the remaining team(s) in this mini-conference, proceed to (e) below.

c. If three or more (but not all) teams have the same best winning percentage in the original mini-conference, then those tied teams create a new mini-conference and follow this same procedure beginning of Step 1 (Multiple Team Tie).

d. If all teams in the mini-conference have the same mini-conference record, proceed to Step 2 below.

e. After the top or bottom teams in a mini-conference are determined, the remaining teams are ranked by their record in the original mini-conference.

i. If there are any remaining teams tied by their record in the mini-conference, then head-to-head results will determine the higher seed.

ii. If the teams split two games, then proceed back to the two-way tie breaking procedure.

iii. If there are at least three teams remaining tied by their record in the miniconference, they would then form a new mini-conference and follow the procedure again at the beginning of Step 1 (Multiple-Team Tie).

2) Compare each team's record vs. the team or group of tied teams occupying the highest position in the standings. If an advantage is not determined, proceed to the next team or group of tied teams in the standings for comparison. Continue down through the standings until one or more teams gains an advantage. If two teams have the exact same advantage (i.e., having the same and better record against a compared team relative to their mini-conference), they are separated at that point by the two-way tiebreaker procedure. The next step would take you back to Step 1 (e) (Multiple-Team Tie).

3) If more than 2 teams are still tied, a comparison of the tied teams Conference game only road records.

4) If more than two teams are still tied, a comparison of the tied teams Conference-games only road records vs. the team(s) occupying the highest position in the final Conference regular season standings, and then continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team's record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group's own tie-breaking procedure), rather than the performance against individual tied teams.

If at any point the multiple-teams tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie- breaking procedures above will be applied. Once a team is eliminated from a multi-team comparison, it is dropped from further comparisons.

5) COIN FLIP. If any ties still exist after implementing all of the above tie-breaking procedures, a coin flip is required. The procedure takes place at The BIG EAST Conference office immediately following the conclusion of the last regular season conference game. Commissioner Val Ackerman or her designee will administer this procedure. This session is open to the media and to athletic department representatives of the tied teams.