Big East Tournament 2018 bracket, TV channel, schedule, seeds, live stream: Xavier rolls

Top-seeded Xavier handled its business against St. John's in the quarterfinal round

Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points, Kaiser Gates had 16 and No. 3 Xavier looked every bit the top seed in the Big East Tournament in an 88-60 win over St. John's on Thursday in the quarterfinal round. The VIDEO: Xavier and St. John's get in handshake line scuffle in Big East tournament and had to be separated as the crowd stood for the unexpected fracas.

Scroll down for viewing info and you can follow along with all the action in our live blog below. You can also see the updated Big East tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: FS1, Fox
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round

Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88

No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 8

No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60

No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Providence, 2:30 p.m., FS1

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Butler, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinals

Friday, March 9

Semifinal 1, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinal 2, 9 p.m., FS1

Championship

Friday, March 9

Championship game, 6:30 p.m., Fox

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices