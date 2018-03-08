Big East Tournament 2018 bracket, TV channel, schedule, seeds, live stream: Xavier rolls

Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points, Kaiser Gates had 16 and No. 3 Xavier looked every bit the top seed in the Big East Tournament in an 88-60 win over St. John's on Thursday in the quarterfinal round. The VIDEO: Xavier and St. John's get in handshake line scuffle in Big East tournament and had to be separated as the crowd stood for the unexpected fracas.

Viewing Information

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York



Dates: Wednesday-Saturday



TV: FS1, Fox



Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round

Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88

No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals



Thursday, March 8

No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60

No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Providence, 2:30 p.m., FS1

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Butler, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinals



Friday, March 9

Semifinal 1, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinal 2, 9 p.m., FS1

Championship



Friday, March 9

Championship game, 6:30 p.m., Fox