Big East Tournament 2018 bracket, TV channel, schedule, seeds, live stream: Xavier rolls
Top-seeded Xavier handled its business against St. John's in the quarterfinal round
Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points, Kaiser Gates had 16 and No. 3 Xavier looked every bit the top seed in the Big East Tournament in an 88-60 win over St. John's on Thursday in the quarterfinal round. The VIDEO: Xavier and St. John's get in handshake line scuffle in Big East tournament and had to be separated as the crowd stood for the unexpected fracas.
Scroll down for viewing info and you can follow along with all the action in our live blog below. You can also see the updated Big East tournament bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: FS1, Fox
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round
Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88
No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 8
No. 1 Xavier 88, No. 9 St. John's 60
No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Providence, 2:30 p.m., FS1
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1
No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Butler, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Semifinals
Friday, March 9
Semifinal 1, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Semifinal 2, 9 p.m., FS1
Championship
Friday, March 9
Championship game, 6:30 p.m., Fox
-
Mizzou's Porter to play in SEC tourney
The star recruit has only played two minutes of college ball
-
Bracketology: Duke, KU eyeing No.1 seeds
Xavier, KU and Duke take to the floor in their conference tourneys battling for two spots as...
-
Bama tops Aggies with buzzer-beater
Sexton drove the length of the floor and finished with a scoop down the lane as time expir...
-
How to watch the Big 12 Tournament
The Wildcats will play the winner of the Jayhawks and Cowboys
-
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament
The Pac-12 Tournament begins with first-round action on Wednesday and runs through Saturda...
-
Villanova vs. Marquette odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Thursday's Marquette vs. Villanova game 10,000 ti...