Big East Tournament 2018: Live updates, scores, bracket, results, schedule, TV, online stream

No. 1 seed Xavier moves into the Big East quarterfinals

Quarterfinals action of the Big East Tournament tips at noon ET on FS1 on Thursday, beginning with No. 1 seed Xavier taking on No. 9 seed St. John's.

The Musketeers (27-4) beat the Red Storm twice in the regular season, but neither time by more than five points. So in a venue like Madison Square Garden -- essentially a semi-home atmosphere for St. John's -- Xavier is likely to have its hands full to avoid a second round upset.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Madison Square Garden in New York
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: FS1, Fox
First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88
No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

No. 1 Xavier  88, St. John's 60
No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Providence, 2:30 p.m. ET, FS1
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Marquette, 7 p.m. ET, FS1
No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Butler, 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

No. 1 Xavier vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinal 2, 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Big East Championship game, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox

