Big East Tournament 2018: Live updates, scores, bracket, results, schedule, TV, online stream

Quarterfinals action of the Big East Tournament tips at noon ET on FS1 on Thursday, beginning with No. 1 seed Xavier taking on No. 9 seed St. John's.

The Musketeers (27-4) beat the Red Storm twice in the regular season, but neither time by more than five points. So in a venue like Madison Square Garden -- essentially a semi-home atmosphere for St. John's -- Xavier is likely to have its hands full to avoid a second round upset.

You can follow our live blog coverage in the link below and find an updated Big East tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Madison Square Garden in New York



: Madison Square Garden in New York Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : FS1, Fox



: FS1, Fox Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Georgetown 77, No. 9 St. John's 88

No. 7 Marquette 72, No. 10 DePaul 69

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8



No. 1 Xavier 88, St. John's 60

No. 4 Creighton vs. No. 5 Providence, 2:30 p.m. ET, FS1

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Marquette, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Butler, 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals: Friday, March 9



No. 1 Xavier vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinal 2, 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10



Big East Championship game, 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox