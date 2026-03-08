2026 Big East Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, results as postseason action headlines in New York
Find the latest on the 2026 Big East Tournament, including the bracket, scores, schedule and more
The 2026 Big East Tournament bracket is officially set. St. John's will be the No. 1 seed in next week's tournament after clinching the outright league title during the final weekend of the regular season. After St. John's took care of business against Seton Hall in its final game and UConn was upset by Marquette, it opened the door for the reigning Big East Tournament champions to earn the top seed.
UConn finished second in the Big East standings and will be the No. 2 seed. Villanova, led by first-year coach Kevin Willard, will be the No. 3 seed. Seton Hall is the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 seed Creighton in the quarterfinals. The top five teams in the Big East standings all received a first-round bye.
The bracket is locked in! 🔒— BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) March 8, 2026
See you 🔜 at the 2026 BIG EAST Men's Basketball Tournament presented by JEEP. pic.twitter.com/gpdHWK0MKD
Entering the weekend, only three teams (St. John's, UConn and Villanova) were in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections. Seton Hall is one of the teams on the outside looking in heading into the final week of the season and will need a strong showing to potentially get back into the conversation to receive an at-large berth.
The first round of the Big East Tournament begins Wednesday with three games on the slate. No. 9 seed Providence will face No. 8 seed Butler in the opening game of the tournament. After that game ends, No. 7 seed Marquette will face No. 10 seed Xavier.
No. 11 seed Georgetown vs. No. 6 seed DePaul is the final game of the first round.
2026 Big East Tournament bracket, scores
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First round -- Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Providence | 4 p.m. on Peacock
Game 2: No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 Xavier | 6:30 p.m. on Peacock
Game 3: No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Georgetown | 9 p.m. on Peacock
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12
Game 4: No. 1 St. John's vs. Game 1 winner | Noon on Peacock
Game 5: No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 5 Creighton | 2:30 p.m. on Peacock
Game 6: No. 2 UConn vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. on FS1
Game 7: No. 3 Villanova vs. Game 3 winner | 9:30 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals -- Friday, March 13
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 5:30 p.m. on Fox
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 8 p.m. on FS1
Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 14
Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Fox