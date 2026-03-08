The 2026 Big East Tournament bracket is officially set. St. John's will be the No. 1 seed in next week's tournament after clinching the outright league title during the final weekend of the regular season. After St. John's took care of business against Seton Hall in its final game and UConn was upset by Marquette, it opened the door for the reigning Big East Tournament champions to earn the top seed.

UConn finished second in the Big East standings and will be the No. 2 seed. Villanova, led by first-year coach Kevin Willard, will be the No. 3 seed. Seton Hall is the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 seed Creighton in the quarterfinals. The top five teams in the Big East standings all received a first-round bye.

Entering the weekend, only three teams (St. John's, UConn and Villanova) were in CBS Sports' latest Bracketology projections. Seton Hall is one of the teams on the outside looking in heading into the final week of the season and will need a strong showing to potentially get back into the conversation to receive an at-large berth.

The first round of the Big East Tournament begins Wednesday with three games on the slate. No. 9 seed Providence will face No. 8 seed Butler in the opening game of the tournament. After that game ends, No. 7 seed Marquette will face No. 10 seed Xavier.

No. 11 seed Georgetown vs. No. 6 seed DePaul is the final game of the first round.

2026 Big East Tournament bracket, scores

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Providence | 4 p.m. on Peacock

Game 2: No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 Xavier | 6:30 p.m. on Peacock

Game 3: No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Georgetown | 9 p.m. on Peacock

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12

Game 4: No. 1 St. John's vs. Game 1 winner | Noon on Peacock

Game 5: No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 5 Creighton | 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Game 6: No. 2 UConn vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. on FS1

Game 7: No. 3 Villanova vs. Game 3 winner | 9:30 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 5:30 p.m. on Fox

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 8 p.m. on FS1

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 14

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Fox