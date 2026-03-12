The drama will begin at the 2026 Big East Tournament on Thursday as the quarterfinals take center stage in New York. No. 1 seed St. John's will start the day with a matchup against Providence. Shortly after that game ends, No. 4 seed Seton Hall faces No. 5 seed Creighton. Seton Hall still has an outside chance to sneak into the NCAA Tournament with an at-large berth, and this matchup could make-or-break those chances.

No. 2 seed UConn has a date with No. 10 seed Xavier before No. 3 seed Villanova closes out the day with a game against No. 11 seed Georgetown, with trips to the semifinals on the line.

No. 9 seed Providence defeated No. 8 seed Butler 91-81 to keep its season alive as the Big East Tournament began Wednesday in New York. Notably, Providence plans on cutting ties with coach Kim English at the conclusion of the season, so when the Friars' season ends, so does his tenure at the school.

In the second game of the day, No. 10 seed Xavier upset No. 7 seed Marquette 89-87 to advance to the second round. In the final game of the evening, No. 11 seed Georgetown upset No. 6 seed DePaul 63-56 to advance to the quarterfinals.

2026 Big East Tournament bracket, scores

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12

Game 4: No. 1 St. John's vs. No. 9 Providence | Noon on Peacock

Game 5: No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 5 Creighton | 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

Game 6: No. 2 UConn vs. No. 10 Xavier | 7 p.m. on FS1

Game 7: No. 3 Villanova vs. No. 11 Georgetown | 9:30 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 5:30 p.m. on Fox

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 8 p.m. on FS1

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 14

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Fox

2026 ACC Tournament scores, results

First round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Providence 91, No. 8 Butler 81 | Recap

Game 2: No. 10 Xavier 89, No. 7 Marquette 87 | Recap

Game 3: No. 11 Georgetown 63, No. 6 DePaul 56 | Recap