2026 Big East Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, results as quarterfinals set in New York
The drama will begin at the 2026 Big East Tournament on Thursday as the quarterfinals take center stage in New York. No. 1 seed St. John's will start the day with a matchup against Providence. Shortly after that game ends, No. 4 seed Seton Hall faces No. 5 seed Creighton. Seton Hall still has an outside chance to sneak into the NCAA Tournament with an at-large berth, and this matchup could make-or-break those chances.
No. 2 seed UConn has a date with No. 10 seed Xavier before No. 3 seed Villanova closes out the day with a game against No. 11 seed Georgetown, with trips to the semifinals on the line.
No. 9 seed Providence defeated No. 8 seed Butler 91-81 to keep its season alive as the Big East Tournament began Wednesday in New York. Notably, Providence plans on cutting ties with coach Kim English at the conclusion of the season, so when the Friars' season ends, so does his tenure at the school.
In the second game of the day, No. 10 seed Xavier upset No. 7 seed Marquette 89-87 to advance to the second round. In the final game of the evening, No. 11 seed Georgetown upset No. 6 seed DePaul 63-56 to advance to the quarterfinals.
2026 Big East Tournament bracket, scores
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12
Game 4: No. 1 St. John's vs. No. 9 Providence | Noon on Peacock
Game 5: No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 5 Creighton | 2:30 p.m. on Peacock
Game 6: No. 2 UConn vs. No. 10 Xavier | 7 p.m. on FS1
Game 7: No. 3 Villanova vs. No. 11 Georgetown | 9:30 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals -- Friday, March 13
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 5:30 p.m. on Fox
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 8 p.m. on FS1
Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 14
Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Fox
First round -- Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 9 Providence 91, No. 8 Butler 81 | Recap
Game 2: No. 10 Xavier 89, No. 7 Marquette 87 | Recap
Game 3: No. 11 Georgetown 63, No. 6 DePaul 56 | Recap