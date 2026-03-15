No. 1 seed St. John's defeated No. 2 seed UConn 72-52 on Saturday in the Big East Tournament championship game for its second consecutive conference tournament win under coach Rick Pitino. The Red Storm recorded a wire-to-wire win for the third consecutive day.

On the eve of Selection Sunday, St. John's (28-6) made one final statement to the committee with a convincing victory over UConn (29-5), a team vying for the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After struggling in the last matchup against UConn, St. John's star big man Zuby Ejiofor had a performance to remember. He finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks -- which set a record for the most blocks in a Big East title game. The other player who accomplished the feat was Patrick Ewing (Georgetown) in 1984.

Now, UConn and St. John's will await their seeding on Selection Sunday. The Big East is expected to send three teams to the tournament: UConn, St. John's and Villanova.

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2026 Big East Tournament scores, results

First round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Providence 91, No. 8 Butler 81 | Recap

Game 2: No. 10 Xavier 89, No. 7 Marquette 87 | Recap

Game 3: No. 11 Georgetown 63, No. 6 DePaul 56 | Recap

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 12

Game 4: No. 1 St. John's 85, No. 9 Providence 72 | Recap

Game 5: No. 4 Seton Hall 72, No. 5 Creighton 61 | Recap

Game 6: No. 2 UConn 93, No. 10 Xavier 68 | Recap

Game 7: No. 11 Georgetown 78, No. 3 Villanova 64 | Recap

Semifinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 8: No.1 St. John's 78, No. 4 Seton Hall 68 | Recap

Game 9: No. 2 UConn 67, No. 11 Georgetown 51 | Recap

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 14

Game 10: No.1 St. John's 72, No. 2 UConn 52 | Recap